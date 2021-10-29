Sky Sports pundit expects further Hull City difficulties in Coventry City clash

After cruising to the League One title last season, Hull City have struggled to adapt to the Championship once more.

Grant McCann’s side are currently 22nd in the second-tier standings, having picked up nine points from their opening 14 matches.

Since scoring four times on the opening day, they have since scored just five times in the following 13 games.

The Tigers host high-flying Coventry City, who are sitting comfortably in fourth place at present.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Coventry City academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Did John Eustace ever play in the Premier League? Yes No

The Sky Blues are three points clear of QPR in seventh, whilst they are five points off Fulham who are in second.

Despite their early season success, they have been reliant on their home form, with The Sky Blues picking up just five of their 24 points away from the Coventry Building Society Arena.

However, David Prutton has predicted through his Sky Sports column that Coventry will run out as 2-1 winners at the MKM Stadium tomorrow.

The verdict

It is surprising to see Hull struggle as much as they have done, given how comfortable they won League One last season.

They have excellent attacking threats in Keane Lewis-Potter, George Honeyman, George Moncur, and on his day Mallik Wilks can be absolutely devastating, but for some reason, they are lacking cutting edge.

Coventry have been excellent this season, and whilst they have not been so strong away from home, to sit fourth in the Championship table after 14 games highlights an excellent start.

A narrow Coventry win is probably the safest option here, and it will be no surprise to see a highly-contested match play out in Hull.