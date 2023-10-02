Highlights Middlesbrough and Cardiff are expected to have an eventful 2-2 draw at The Riverside Stadium, according to Sky Sports pundit David Prutton.

Both teams are in strong form, with Middlesbrough securing back-to-back wins and Cardiff winning their last four Championship games.

Boro will be looking to avenge a 3-2 defeat to the Bluebirds at The Riverside last season.

Middlesbrough and Cardiff City could be set to play out an eventful encounter at The Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night.

That's the view of Sky Sports pundit David Prutton, who is predicting that the two sides will play out a 2-2 draw when they meet in the north east.

What form are Middlesbrough and Cardiff in ahead of Tuesday's game?

Having missed out on promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs at the end of last season, Middlesbrough endured a difficult start to the current Championship campaign.

Michael Carrick's side failed to win any of their first seven league games this season, which saw them slip into the relegation zone.

However, they would eventually get their first three points of the campaign with a 2-1 victory at home to Southampton, just over a week ago.

That was then followed up by victory over Bradford in the third round of the League Cup last Tuesday, before they made it back to back league wins with a 3-2 win against Watford on Saturday, taking an early 2-0 before being pegged back to 2-2, only for Josh Coburn's 63rd minute strike to secure all three points at Vicarage Road, putting them 21st in the current standings.

Cardiff meanwhile, started the campaign under a new manager in Erol Bulut, having spent much of last season battling relegation from the Championship.

The Bluebirds initially made something of a slow start in the league, taking just four points from their first five league matches.

However, they have now started to hit some serious form, with Saturday's 2-0 win at home to Rotherham United - thanks to second half goals from Kion Etete and Perry Ng - means they have now won each of their last four Championship games.

As a result, Cardiff go into this game sixth in the table, six points adrift of the automatic promotion spots in the early standings.

What is Prutton predicting for Middlesbrough vs Cardiff?

With both sides in some strong form going into Tuesday night's match, it seems Prutton is unable to split the two teams.

However, he does at least expect the trend of goals that both have been scoring recently, to continue at The Riverside Stadium.

Writing in his regular Championship predictions column for Sky Sports, the former Nottingham Forest and Southampton midfielder has predicted that Middlesbrough and Cardiff will play out a 2-2 draw on Tuesday night at The Riverside Stadium.

Is this a fair prediction for Middlesbrough vs Cardiff?

You can understand why Prutton has made this prediction for Tuesday night's game at The Riverside.

Both sides are in some decent form right now, and ought to be going into this one with some considerable confidence.

That though, is something that could see the two sides rather cancel each other out, albeit in entertaining style.

However, it may be interesting to see whether home advantage could help Middlesbrough here, as they look to get revenge for their 3-2 defeat to Cardiff at The Riverside last season, prior to the appointment of Carrick.