Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has reacted to Wrexham's white-hot League One form, refusing to rule out promotion for Phil Parkinson's side after being taken aback by their start to the season.

Wrexham sealed a long-awaited return to the third-tier of English football by finishing the previous League Two campaign in second-place, which saw them gain promotion with Stockport County, Mansfield Town and Crawley Town.

Of course, Wrexham's accelerated ascension up the domestic footballing ladder has been spearheaded by the Hollywood ownership duo of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, who both continued to flex their financial muscles in the recent window. The Red Dragons captured a return for Arthur Okwonkwo from Arsenal while adding George Dobson, Oliver Rathbone and Mo Faal to their ranks, culminating in a blistering start to the 2024/25 League One campaign.

They currently find themselves at the summit of the third-tier table and are one of three teams to remain unbeaten alongside Stockport and big-spending title favourites Birmingham City.

League One standings, as of September 10 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Wrexham 5 +9 13 2nd Stockport County 4 +7 10 3rd Barnsley 5 +4 10 4th Birmingham City 4 +3 10 5th Charlton Athletic 5 +2 10 6th Lincoln City 5 +4 9

The ambitious Welsh outfit have won their last three matches over Shrewsbury Town, Peterborough United and Reading by an aggregate score of 8-0 after coming away from Bolton Wanderers with a point and claiming a 3-2 opening day victory against Wycombe Wanderers, too.

Wrexham's league action resumes with Monday evening's mouth-watering trip to St Andrews @ Knighthead Park, where they will be looking to further outline their promotion credentials against a rival widely tipped to lift the league title at a canter.

Don Goodman offers Wrexham, League One promotion verdict

Wrexham's electric initiation to the current season has pleasantly surprised Goodman, who did believe that promotion contention would be a stretch too far just yet.

However, he has admitted that it is very much a firm possibility at this stage, with their astonishing home form sure to provide an advantage as the season goes on.

"I thought another promotion was going to be one step too far for Wrexham, initially. But looking at the start they've made and their incredible home form, maybe they could just do it," Goodman exclusively explained to Football League World.

"I almost fell over looking at their home form across the last couple of years, they've only lost three games in the league across the last two seasons.

"The only point they dropped was against Bolton, which is still a good result away from home. To beat Peterbrough away from home was impressive, to beat an in-form Reading team was impressive and to go three-nil up against Wycombe on the opening day was impressive.

"I didn't expect them to be where they are now. I thought anywhere in the top-half would be satisfactory for Wrexham. All power to Wrexham, it's been an amazing start to the season.

"I'm more than willing to hold my hands up and admit they're doing better than I thought they would."

Wrexham may have added advantage in League One promotion race

Wrexham have two trump cards to their advantage in what undoubtedly promises to be a high-quality, hotly-contested race for promotion to the Championship this term.

First, as Goodman rightly alludes to, their home record is formidable and they will not drop too many points across the season if they can maintain the Racecourse Ground's status as a real fortress.

Not one team in the English football league boasts a better run of form on home soil and clinching results away to promotion hopefuls in Peterborough and Bolton proves they can cope just fine on the road, too.

Wrexham also have the financial backing to supplement further squad investment in the January transfer window, should they see fit. They previously showed their ability to invest and improve mid-season by signing Ollie Palmer from Wimbledon in January 2022, who promptly scored 15 goals in his first 22 league outings for the club.

Without a doubt, Birmingham will be able to do the same following a summer of staggering investment. Stockport may be able to follow suit too - albeit not to such an extent - but potential promotion rivals who should remain in and around the top-six such as Charlton Athletic, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town simply do not have such riches to summon to their advantage and that could make all the difference in the back-end of the campaign.