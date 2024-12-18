Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has hailed Norwich City's in-form attacker Borja Sainz as the division's most effective player for his electrifying form in the 2024/25 Championship campaign, but has also revealed what may cause Borja Sainz to leave Norwich City.

Norwich have been inconsistent under Danish head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup, who has shown signs of real promise in the dugout without yet propelling the Canaries into top-six contention following last season's play-off surge under David Wagner.

Thorup has had to contend with the sales of key assets such as Jon Rowe and Gabriel Sara alongside an injury crisis which has claimed the likes of Josh Sargent, Marcelino Nunez and Angus Gunn across separate stages of the season.

However, one constant form of consistency has come from Sainz, who has built upon a promising introductory 23/24 campaign to emerge as arguably the best player in the Championship this season.

After Norwich lost numerous sources of firepower in the summer as Rowe, Sara and even Abu Kamara all left Carrow Road, Sainz has stepped up to the mantle and remains the division's leading goalscorer, although his performances are sure to attract January interest which is going to be a real concern for the Canaries next month.

Don Goodman's verdict on Norwich City's Borja Sainz

Goodman was impressed by Sainz last term, though he admits the Spaniard has taken his game to another level this term and is the league's single most effective player.

The Sky Sports pundit exclusively told Football League World, via CoinPoker: "You could see there was a really good player in him last season, despite scoring six goals and registering just two assists.

"He's gone to another level this season, though.

"Even against Burnley he was carrying a threat and getting shots off. He's playing at the top of his game and is full of confidence.

"I would suggest he is the most effective player in the Championship. He has 15 goals from an XG of 8.4, which you can only call ruthless, clinical and exceptional.

Borja Sainz's 2024/25 Championship stats for Norwich City via FotMob, as of December 18 Appearances 21 Goals 15 xG 8.40 Shots 66 Assists 2 xA 2.32 Chances created 19 Successful dribbles 44 Dribble success rate 44.9% Touches in opposition box 110

"He's a talented player and Norwich need to move forward with him. If they don't, he won't be at the club for much longer."

Norwich City must retain Borja Sainz in January transfer window

At this stage, Norwich are surely poised to receive significant January interest for Sainz. According to reports, Sainz is wanted by Spanish trio Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Athletic Club alongside Galatasaray, who signed Sara from the Norfolk outfit back in the summer.

It's said that Norwich value Sainz at €25 million (£20.6 million), while both Mark Attanasio and Ben Knapper have reiterated the club's intention to retain the 25-year-old in the new year. But that's not going to prove an easy task.

The Canaries are currently down in 12th position, some eight points shy of sixth-placed Middlesbrough. They've won just two of their last twelve matches and aren't appearing to represent strong value for an eventual play-off finish, which could turn Sainz's head in January.

He's already a top-flight level player - it's clear he's far too good for the Championship - but the improbability of Norwich fighting for promotion to the Premier League at the season's midway point amid reported interest from some of the biggest clubs in Spain means they should already be sweating over Sainz's immediate future, and a departure would surely completely rule out any faint hopes of a top-six place.