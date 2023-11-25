Highlights Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes Derby County's next five or six games are crucial for their play-off hopes and push for a top-two finish.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman thinks Derby County’s next five or six games are crucial to them cementing a place in the play-offs and pushing for a top-two finish.

It has been a very inconsistent campaign so far for Derby and Paul Warne, as they started the season with just four wins from their opening nine league games.

That meant right away. Warne’s men were playing catch-up, and they went from being one of the favourites for promotion at the start of the season to looking way off finishing in the play-offs.

The form has caused several Derby fans to get restless with Warne, with defeats against Shrewsbury Town and Stevenage seeing calls for him to be sacked.

However, Derby’s hierarchy have stuck by their manager, and they will hope the three wins out of their last five league games will be the start of a decent run of form for the club.

Where are Derby County in the League One table?

In their last five league games, Derby have won three and lost the other two, with their victories coming against Exeter City, Northampton Town, and Barnsley.

Those nine points have seen Derby close the gap on the top six, with them now sitting in seventh place with 27 points, level with sixth-place Barnsley, but still eight points adrift of the top two.

League One table (As it stands November 24th) Teams PL PTS GD 1 Portsmouth 16 36 15 2 Oxford United 16 35 15 3 Bolton Wanderers 16 35 12 4 Stevenage 18 32 7 5 Peterborough United 17 31 13 6 Barnsley 16 27 13 7 Derby County 16 27 13 8 Blackpool 18 27 5

The Rams do have some games in hand on two of the teams above them, meaning in a few weeks their standing in the table could be completely different.

What are Don Goodman’s thoughts on Derby County and Paul Warne?

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has been speaking to OLBG about Derby and the criticism that Warne has faced from certain sectors of the club’s fanbase.

Goodman believes that Warne will know pressure is on him to get the club out of League One, and he thinks the next five or six games are crucial in Derby reaching the automatic promotion places.

He said: “Paul Warne will know that Derby County being in League One has to change now their financial issues are sorted.

“Derby need to be at the top. League One has always been a tough league, but this campaign, it's not as tough as it's been over the last couple of years. The three clubs who went up last season did so with record points.

“Derby are seventh, level with Barnsley in sixth. They're eight points from the automatic places, and it's a push that needs to start now. They need to make sure that they have the play-offs as a back-up plan, even if it is a lottery. We've had plenty of examples of the best teams not winning the play-offs. So it’s not going to be straight forward.

“Derby have just had back-to-back home wins, and they've got a decent run of games coming up. I think Paul is a very experienced manager, and he knows they need to be at the top. He also knows that the next five or six games are key to cementing them into a play-off spot and pushing them closer to the top two.”

Can Derby County achieve promotion this season?

Before a ball was kicked, there was a high expectation for Derby to not only compete for promotion but also do it at the top end of the table.

Seeing Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday get promoted last season has meant more expectation has come onto the shoulders of Derby, as they are seen as one of the strongest sides.

However, so far, they have at times struggled to live up to that expectation, and that has seen them sit quite a bit away from the top two.

It is obviously still very early in the campaign, and there is a long way to go for that can change, but as Goodman says, they have some favourable fixtures coming, and these next five or six games could be the key to where Derby are going to finish.