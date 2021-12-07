Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman makes honest claim about Millwall’s play-off credentials

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has admitted that he believes that Millwall could potentially launch a push for a play-off place if they are able to build upon their recent victory over Birmingham City in their upcoming Championship fixtures.

The Lions responded to their recent 2-1 defeat to Hull City by sweeping aside the Blues at The Den last weekend.

Goals from Murray Wallace, Tom Bradshaw and George Evans sealed a comfortable 3-1 win for Gary Rowett’s side in this fixture.

As a result of this triumph, Millwall moved up eighth in the Championship standings.

Currently only four points adrift of Stoke City who occupy the final play-off place in the second-tier, Millwall will be hoping to close this particular gap by securing positive results in their upcoming clashes with Peterborough United, Preston North End and Swansea City.

Making reference to Millwall, Goodman has revealed that he believes that the club could potentially push on in the Championship if they are able to accumulate a reasonable amount of points from their games in the coming weeks.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Goodman said: “I’ve just taken a little peek at the games coming their way, the next six games.

“Peterborough in 22nd, Preston 18th, Swansea in 14th, then there’s Coventry in seventh, Bristol City 17th.

“So if you’re Millwall you’ve got to look at that fixture list and say if you can, because games aren’t played on paper, but if you can pick up a reasonably good amount of points in that little spell, you’re then into sort of 26, 27, 28 games of the season and you can almost see the finishing line over the horizon and they’ll still be right in the mix.

“At this stage for Millwall, I would suggest that they can still be in with eight to 10 games to go, that’s got to be the target and then you take it from there.”

The Verdict

It is hard to disagree with Goodman’s comments as Millwall could potentially emerge as legitimate contenders if they are able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at this level.

Rowett has made his side extremely hard to beat this season as the Lions have only suffered five defeats in their opening 21 league matches.

Whilst Millwall’s tendency to draw matches have limited their progress in the Championship, they could continue to climb the Championship standings if they find a solution to this issue.

Set to face Peterborough next weekend, the Lions may prove to be too strong for Darren Ferguson’s side if they perform at their very best as their opponents have failed to win any of their last seven league games.