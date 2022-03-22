Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman makes clear play-off claim involving Luton Town

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has admitted that whilst Luton Town have put themselves in a great position to secure a play-off place in the Championship later this year, they cannot afford to lose their focus following the international break.

The Hatters have experienced a meteoric rise under the guidance of Nathan Jones this season as they have produced a host of impressive performances in the second-tier.

Since the turn of the year, Luton have accumulated 34 points from 16 league games which has allowed them to climb up to third in the Championship standings.

Whereas a push for automatic promotion is unlikely due to the fact AFC Bournemouth hold a six point advantage over them and have two games in hand, the Hatters could be a force to be reckoned with in the play-offs in May if they maintain their consistency following the international break.

Having won six of their last seven league games, Luton will be confident in their ability to secure a positive result in their showdown with Millwall next month.

Ahead of this upcoming fixture, Goodman has offered an honest assessment on the Hatters’ play-off credentials.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Goodman said: “They have slowly but surely built this brilliant momentum, and that’s the key word here – momentum – especially at this stage of the season.

“And, you know, they have been the best team statistically in terms of picking up points over a good period of time now, it’s not just the last two or three games, it’s the last 16.

“So they are there and the good news for them is they have the momentum but what they must guard against is just how quickly it can all change.

“We have seen it with Huddersfield haven’t we, three games, one point and all of the sudden they are up against it.

“That could just as easily happen to Luton so they have got to stay focused but they have put themselves in the most fantastic position.”

The Verdict

Goodman makes a valid point as although Luton are currently flying in the Championship, they cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

Jones is unlikely to let his players lose focus on the bigger picture as he has done a superb job to transform the club into legitimate contenders for a top-six finish at this level.

By maintaining their consistency between now and the end of the term, Luton will extend their season past the 46 game mark.

Considering that only Fulham and Bournemouth have scored more goals than the Hatters (56) in the Championship this season, Jones’ side may turn out to be too strong in an attacking sense for the other teams who qualify for the play-offs.