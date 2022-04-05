Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman issues verdict on Barnsley’s fight for Championship survival

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has admitted that he believes that Barnsley will need to pick up at least four points from their next two league fixtures in order to maintain hope of avoiding relegation to League One.

The Tykes’ survival hopes were dealt a blow on Saturday as they failed to seal all three points in their showdown with Reading at Oakwell.

Barnsley made a positive start to this particular clash as Carlton Morris opened the scoring in the fifth minute.

However, following the break, the Royals levelled proceedings via an effort from Josh Laurent as the game ended in a draw.

Still five points adrift of safety, Barnsley could fall further behind Reading if Paul Ince’s side pick up a positive result in their showdown with Stoke City this evening.

The Tykes make their return to action this weekend when they head to The Den to face Millwall.

Following this fixture, Barnsley will travel to Wales to take on Swansea City on April 15th.

Making reference to these two away games, Goodman has insisted that Barnsley will need to get something from both of these matches.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Goodman said: “It is a tall order for Barnsley, you have to say and just one other thing that might be going against them is the next two games are away at Millwall and Swansea and their very survival depends on results in those two games I believe.

“Their away record has been shocking hasn’t it, seven points all season, one win away from home so somehow that is going to have to change in the next two away games if they are going to survive.

“Look, stranger things have happened in the Championship, never write anybody off but the next two games for Barnsley, I think four points minimum they need to be taking.”

The Verdict

Time is now running out for Barnsley in their quest to avoid relegation as they simply have to pick up a number of victories between now and the end of the season if they are to finish above Reading in the Championship standings.

Whereas the club’s players will still believe that they can achieve survival, the next two games will play a defining role in their fate.

Goodman’s verdict regarding the points tally that the Tykes will need to amass from their clashes with Millwall and Swansea is spot on as anything less than four points will leave them in need of a miracle heading into the final five matches of the season.

A triumph over a Millwall side who are still in contention for a play-off place in the Championship could potentially provide Barnsley with the momentum they need to take the fight to Reading in the closing stages of the campaign.