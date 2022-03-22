Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman delivers honest verdict on Barnsley’s survival hopes

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has insisted that Barnsley simply have to secure victory in their upcoming clash with Reading in order to maintain their hopes of achieving survival in the Championship this season.

The Tykes have managed to step up their performance levels since the turn of the year after experiencing a woeful start to the 2021/22 campaign.

A run of four wins and two draws in their last nine league games has allowed Barnsley to climb above Derby County and Peterborough United in the Championship standings.

However, as a result of Reading’s 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers last weekend, the Tykes lost ground on Paul Ince’s side after they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

Currently six points adrift of the Royals, Barnsley will move to within striking distance of their Championship rivals if they beat them at Oakwell on April 2nd.

Looking ahead to this showdown, Goodman has admitted that he still believes that Poya Asbaghi’s side have a fighting chance of avoiding relegation to League One later this year due to the form that they have illustrated in their recent home games.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about Barnsley, Goodman said: “They’ve got a fighting chance and the reason for that is their home form.

“In the last five home games, bearing in mind that they play Reading at home, they’ve won three, drawn two and lost none and they have home games left against Reading, Peterborough, Blackpool and Preston North End.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Barnsley players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Did Daryl Dike score more or less than 20 goals during his time at Barnsley? More Less

“Those are the four home games for Barnsley so don’t write them off just yet.

“But there is no doubt I think the Reading game is probably for Barnsley a must-win and for Reading it’s probably a must not lose.”

The Verdict

Goodman’s comments are spot-on as anything but a victory in their meeting with Reading will leave them Barnsley with a mountain to climb in terms of the battle for survival.

Whereas the Tykes performance away from home this season have been incredibly underwhelming, they will unquestionably fancy their chances of sealing all three points at Oakwell next month as they have stepped up to the mark in front of their supporters in recent times.

If they are able to beat the Royals, Barnsley could use the confidence gained from this result to pile the pressure on their Championship rivals between now and the end of the campaign.

In order to have the best chance of winning this fixture, Asbaghi will need Carlton Morris to be firing on all cylinders as the Tykes forward has provided a respectable total of seven direct goal contributions in his last 12 league appearances.