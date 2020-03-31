Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman chooses Mitrovic over Leeds United player in debate

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has revealed that Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic is his Championship player of the season so far.

The Fulham man has been in top form for the west London side this season, banging in a sensational 23 goals as Fulham look for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Scott Parker’s Fulham have fell behind the top two in the Championship table, currently sitting in third place with 64 points, seven points adrift of West Brom in second, and eight points away from Leeds United who top the league.

The Serbian international’s importance to the team is clear to see, with him being the main provider of goals for the team, scoring almost half of all their Championship goals this season.

And it’s for this reason, that Goodman has identified Mitrovic as his player of the season, though he did say it was a toss up between him and Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Goodman said: “Scoring 23 goals in 34 games speaks for itself. You look at West Brom and they have players chipping in from everywhere, but Fulham don’t have that.

“He has scored 23 of their 52 goals, which is monumental. It shows how reliant they are on him and the massive burden on his shoulders, and that is why he is my Player of the Season.

“It is almost a reluctant choice as I really do believe Kalvin Phillips has been the best player in the league. They are both important to their sides but in different ways.

“But, as is tradition, strikers always get the glory. That is the way it is always been, and the way it always will be!”

The verdict

You can see Goodman’s point here, Mitrovic’s pure goal-scoring ability is simply so impressive, the most in the league and he deserves serious praise for this.

The point about Kalvin Phillips also rings true, he is an essential cog in Marcelo Bielsa’s well oiled Leeds United machine and without him, they often don’t look the same team.

Of course, there are lots of other contenders for the player of the season award in the Championship, with Ollie Watkins of Brentford another standout performer of note.