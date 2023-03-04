Sky Sports pundit directs on air outburst the way of West Brom after key moment in Hull City defeat

West Brom’s defending has been branded “not convincing” by Andy Hinchcliffe.

Carlos Corberan’s side are at risk of losing further ground in the race for the the play-offs after falling to a 2-0 defeat against Hull City last night in-front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Benjamin Tetteh opened the scoring for the Tigers on 33 minutes at the MKM Stadium, with the Baggies unable to responded and conceding a second goal when Dara O’Shea headed into his own net shortly before the hour.

The defending for that crucial second goal was ripped to pieces by Hinchcliffe, who did not hold back on commentary.

“Some shocking defending. It’s far too easy,” Hinchcliffe said, via Sky Sports.

“It’s a decent ball in, it’s inswinging, it’s pacy, but really you have got to attack the ball better than that. It’s just helped on its way. Maybe it comes off Dara O’Shea eventually, he just tries to attack the ball in behind (Sean) McLoughlin.

“It’s because there’s a lot of pace on the ball, it’s drifting back towards the target. Any touch – attacking touch or defensive touch – and it’s going to flash past the goalkeeper.

“It’s just not convincing defending from West Brom, and they’ve got a mountain to climb now.”

Defeat for West Brom leaves them in 11th heading into the Championship’s Saturday schedule. They remain only six points adrift of the play-off picture, although that could change significantly over the course of the afternoon.

Corberan’s side host lowly Wigan Athletic at the Hawthorns on Tuesday night, looking to get back to winning ways.

The Verdict

It was a tough night for West Brom at Hull and another bump in the road in their pursuit of the play-offs this season.

Corberan bemoaned a lack of cutting edge in the final third, with West Brom not able to take the chances they created.

However, it’s also very disappointing to concede goals of this ilk from set-pieces. As Hinchcliffe highlights, it’s a poor goal to concede and the defending isn’t good enough at all for a side chasing the play-offs.

