Sky Sports pundit delivers verdict on Sheffield United’s chances of securing a top-six finish

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has admitted that he believes Sheffield United will still be in contention to secure a top-six finish this season despite their indifferent start to the 2021/22 campaign.

The Blades would have been hoping to set the second-tier alight during the opening stages of the season after handing over the reins at Bramall Lane to Slavisa Jokanovic.

However, United have lacked consistency in the Championship and are currently 14th in the league standings.

Set to face Blackpool at Bramall Lane on Saturday, the Blades will be determined to back up their 3-2 victory over Barnsley by securing a positive result in this fixture.

Although Jokanovic’s side will be brimming with confidence heading into this clash, they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents this weekend as the Tangerines have won three of their last four league games.

Making reference to the Blades, Goodman has revealed that he still believes that the club will be fighting for a place in the top-six along with AFC Bournemouth, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers player said: “I always included Bournemouth with the three relegated teams as the four that I expected [to be challenging for the top-six].

“The only one that has been a real slow burner, and it’s happened before, is Sheffield United under Slavisa Jokanovic.

“They are ominously now creeping up the table to the point where they’re only three points off a play-off spot, Sheffield United.

1 of 23 Higher than Nottingham Forest? Yes No

“So those four for me were always going to be four of the top-six.

“In what order I have no idea but those four for me were always, and I still maintain and I still expect Sheffield United to make it.”

The Verdict

It is hard to disagree with Goodman’s comments as the Blades have shown more than enough quality this season to suggest that they could potentially challenge for a top-six finish.

However, in order to have any chance of securing an immediate return to the Premier League, it is imperative that Jokanovic finds a solution to the club’s defensive woes.

In the 14 league games that the Blades have played during the current campaign, they have only managed to keep three clean-sheets.

If Jokanovic cannot solve this issue in the coming months, he may need to bolster his defensive options in the January transfer window as drafting in some classy operators could allow his side push on in the Championship.