Sky Sports pundit delivers verdict on potential Nottingham Forest and Millwall transfer agreement

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes that Nottingham Forest would be landing a real coup if they were able to sign Jed Wallace from Championship rivals Millwall.

The 27-year-old has been a constant thorn for second tier defences since signing for the Lions in 2017, with his best season coming in the 2019-20 campaign with 10 goals and 13 assists in the league.

With his contract coming to an end though this summer at The Den, there has been a scramble for Wallace’s services this month, with Forest one of the clubs heavily interested.

Along with Turkish side Besiktas, Steve Cooper’s side have made the strongest play for Wallace and are believed to have had multiple bids rejected, but according to The Sun (16/01; page 60), the club are waiting for Wallace to be fully fit to then make an acceptable bid and then put the midfielder through his paces with a medical.

Terms have still not been sorted but reporter Alan Nixon believes that a potential deal is still ongoing and Goodman, a former striker in his playing days for West Brom, Sunderland and Wolves, thinks that it would be a major positive if the Tricky Trees were able to get it over the line.

“You’d have to say he’d be a good addition because he’s such a creative player,” Goodman told olbg.com.

“He’s been really loyal to Millwall and recently he said he’s in no rush or keen to leave Millwall, he loves it there.

“You’ve got to applaud him for that, but in terms of Nottingham Forest, he would certainly make them better.

“His numbers of the last three years have been really good in terms of goals and assists.

“He delivers wicked set pieces and at 27 years old, he’s in the prime of his life, looks physically and mentally at the top of his game.

“He would be a massive addition to Nottingham Forest if they can prize him away because he’s gone on record that he’s very happy at Millwall.”

The Verdict

Even though Wallace has indeed stated he’s happy at Millwall, the fact he’s not signed a new deal would suggest he sees his future elsewhere.

After being at Millwall for nearly five years you cannot blame him for considering his options, especially when interesting teams like Besiktas show their interest.

Lions fans will probably see Forest as a potential sideways step for Wallace should he move to the City Ground considering they are both established Championship teams.

But the ambition the Reds are showing recently is exciting and you could not blame him for wanting to be a part of that.