Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has jumped to the defence Burnley forward Wout Weghorst, currently on loan at Manchester United, during his commentary of the Newcastle v Man Utd Premier League clash on Sunday.

Weghorst has underwhelmed many since his arrival at Old Trafford, scoring just two goals in 19 appearances for the club in all competitions so far.

Sunday was yet another frustrating afternoon for the Dutchman, subbed in the 62nd minute after an almost anonymous match in which United would lose 2-0.

Despite that, though, one man did jump to Weghorst's defence during the match.

What has Gary Neville said about Wout Weghorst?

Neville made his comments whilst co-commentating on the Premier League clash at St. James' Park yesterday afternoon.

Whilst he was in no way defending the performance of Weghorst, you felt that Neville almost felt sorry for the Dutchman and feels he just does not have the ability to be leading the line at a club like Manchester United.

Indeed, the former United full-back believes bringing in Weghorst means that United boss Erik ten Hag was not properly backed in January.

"He was badly let down in January, Erik ten Hag, if you look at it because that Ronaldo interview that was done with Piers Morgan I think was done in November and he was always going to leave at the start of the World Cup, so he left at the start of the World Cup." Neville said live on air on Sky Sports, via LancsLive.

"Manchester United then had six weeks before the transfer window began and they made a conscious decision not to give Erik ten Hag the money, because they haven’t got the money.

"They made a conscious decision to say you have to bring in someone on loan and he was left then, to be fair, with options - who’s going to loan Manchester United a world-class striker in January? No one’s going to do that, so they ended up with Weghorst.

"I don’t blame Weghorst at all, I think he’s done a really good job, he’s a placeholder for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag and he’s doing everything he can possibly do out there on the pitch.

"He obviously isn’t good enough to be a Manchester United number nine and a striker, but Erik ten Hag was doing really well for the Manchester United players and they needed supporting in January with a top-class striker.

"They lost Ronaldo, they lost Cavani last summer, Martial was injured - you cannot play without a centre forward.

"To play football really well your centre forward has to play really well and your goalkeeper - it’s just a rule - and he [Weghorst] doesn’t always play well.

"So for me, Ten Hag was let down badly in January by the club in the sense that they've obviously got £900million worth of debt and they couldn’t afford to bring in anybody else. That’s the harsh reality of it."

In all honesty, Neville appears to sum up the situation at Manchester United very well.

As a former player he knows the issues at play at Old Trafford, and bringing in Wout Weghorst in January has not worked out at all.

At the very least, he does not blame Weghorst for not being good enough, as he can see the effort is there.

Ultimately, the Dutchman just does not have the quality to play for a club like Man Utd if we are being brutally honest, at least that's what his performances so far suggest.

Neville's comments are fair and if anything, perhaps go a little bit easy on Weghorst.