Sky Sports pundit delivers verdict on Barnsley v Reading FC as play-off race intensifies

Barnsley have been backed by David Prutton to bounce back to winning ways in the Championship this weekend when they host Reading FC at Oakwell.

Valerien Ismael’s side saw a long unbeaten run come to an end the other side of the March international break, with Sheffield Wednesday turning the Championship table on its head and beating the play-off hopefuls in a Yorkshire derby.

Sky Sports’ anchor, Prutton, has been delivering his verdict on the Good Friday clash between Barnsley and Reading at Oakwell, as fifth takes on sixth.

For him, he’s expecting a reaction from the Yorkshire side in a tight game.

Writing for Sky Sports, Prutton said: “I’m really looking forward to this game. Valerien Ismael and Veljko Paunovic have both done fantastic work this season and both sides thoroughly deserve to be where they are.

“It could be a tight game with so much at stake. Whoever wins will lay down a real marker in their pursuit of a play-off place, and the first goal will be pivotal. I have to lean towards the home side and go for a narrow Barnsley victory. 2-1.”

As for Veljko Paunovic’s side, they have lost just once in their last six fixtures in the Championship, but find themselves clinging onto sixth spot at this moment in time.

Heading into March’s international break the Royals were without a win in three and were held by Queens Park Rangers in their most recent fixture.

The Verdict

This is a game that really whets the appetite ahead of the Championship’s return this weekend.

Both Barnsley and Reading have been great to watch this season and they should produce a decent game on the Friday evening kick-off.

As for the result, when you look at the table, both really need a win to tighten their grip on a place in the top-six.

Prutton is right that it will be tight, but whether it swings one way or the other remains to be seen.

They might just cancel each other out.

Thoughts? Let us know!