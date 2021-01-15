Sky Sports pundit delivers verdict on 53-year-old potentially arriving at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have been urged to get Paul Cook in as the club’s manager by Sky Sports pundit, Keith Andrews.

Tony Pulis was sacked at Hillsborough last month, with Wednesday deep in trouble in the Championship and facing a relegation scrap between now and the end of the season.

Since then, results have picked up under Neil Thompson and Wednesday are out of the relegation zone.

However, they are yet to settle on a permanent manager and strategy moving forwards.

For Andrews, speaking to Sky Sports’ EFL Podcast, they would be lucky to have Cook.

He said: “It’s flat-lining at the moment. It’s dour. We know things have been tough. Results were not great under Tony [Pulis]. That relationship drastically broke down.

“When you look at Paul Cook, and we have all been in his company, he is the life and soul. Great fella. He would put real enthusiasm and desire into the players and get it going.

“I think Sheffield Wednesday would be lucky to have him. I really do.”

Cook has been out of work since leaving Wigan Athletic back in the summer.

His work with the Latics was good. The 53-year-old – technically – kept them in the Championship for two seasons running, with only administration and a point deduction relegating them last season.

The Verdict

Andrews is bang on.

What an appointment Cook would be for the Owls.

Thompson is doing a fine job steadying the ship at Hillsborough and, the position he has got Wednesday in, leaves them in a perfect spot for Cook to come in and take them into mid-table.

That would be a fine result following the chaos of this season so far.

Thoughts? Let us know!