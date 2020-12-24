Sky Sports’ pundit delivers verdict as Coventry City prepare for Stoke City clash

Coventry City face another tricky encounter as they host Stoke City on Boxing Day.

The Sky Blues have endured a tough start to life back in the Championship and find themselves sitting in 18th position in the table.

But with eight points from their last five matches the feeling is that things could be starting to look up as they try and build some momentum.

Of course if that’s going to continue then they’ll need a positive result against Michael O’Neill’s side.

The Potters have enjoyed a decent season so far and find themselves in seventh position in the Championship table – level on points with sixth place Middlesbrough.

Stoke would usually be seen as favourites for this one but after their midweek exploits in the Carabao Cup there’s a feeling that they may not be at the best.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has been watching both sides closely so far this term and is expecting a cagey encounter.

Prutton has predicted a 1-1 draw between the sides – a result which will surely be seen as a better outcome for Coventry than it will for Stoke.

The Verdict

A draw certainly seems like a sensible prediction for this one.

Things are starting to look up for Coventry City as they adapt to life in the Championship, while Stoke City will surely be exhausted from their cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

That said the Potters know that a victory will be a big boost for them so they’ll certainly be hoping for a festive three points.