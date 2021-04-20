Sky Sports pundit delivers verdict ahead of Norwich City’s home clash with Watford

Norwich City are facing a big challenge at they welcome Watford to Carrow Road this evening.

The Canaries have already wrapped up promotion to the Premier League after a wonderful campaign which means that the pressure is off ahead of tonight’s match.

However with Daniel Farke’s side just one win from securing the title, they’ll be hoping to put in another good performance.

For Watford there’s plenty more at stake.

The Hornets are currently in second place in the table and six points ahead of the play-off spots, meaning that a victory over Norwich would go a long way to securing promotion with just a handful of games left.

Prutton has been watching both sides closely and says that he’s expecting the Canaries to pick up a 2-1 victory.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Prutton said: “The defeat to Bournemouth last time out no doubt put a dampener on Norwich’s weekend, but an air of disappointment was quickly forgotten about as they celebrated promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. They have been superb this season and it’s no less than they deserve.

“It is now only Watford who can pip them to the title. Xisco tasted defeat for just the fourth time since replacing Vladimir Ivic when Luton edged the local derby at Kenilworth Road and I wonder how that will affect them with Swansea and Brentford still in touch.

“Norwich, however, only need a win to lift the trophy and I think they will get it here.”

Are these 17 facts about Norwich City's club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Norwich City originally had a fox on the badge True False

The verdict

This is a big game for both sides.

While Norwich City have already secured promotion they’ll be determined to get the Championship title wrapped up as soon as possible.

For Watford the objective is clear and a win here would be huge in their hopes of returning to the Premier League.