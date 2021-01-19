Sky Sports’ pundit delivers strong warning to Bournemouth as promotion race hots up

Andy Hinchcliffe has urged Bournemouth to recapture their form quickly if they’re to sustain a push for promotion.

The Cherries were among the favourites to go up automatically at the start of the season after suffering relegation from the Premier League last term.

Things started well for Jason Tindall’s side but their form has started to suffer of late with the South Coast recording just one victory in their last five Championship matches.

Bournemouth may still be in third spot in the table going into the clash with Derby County, but with those around them finding some consistency Hinchcliffe believes that the next five games will be key if the Cherries are to avoid falling away in the promotion race.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Hinchcliffe said: “The next five games for Bournemouth are really important.

“It’s January so there’s no need to panic, but it’s five games (without a win) and that can’t spill into the next five games or 10 games because the teams around them are finding the consistency that we thought Bournemouth were going to have.

“But once that slips the gap starts to grow and you’re chasing which is the last thing that you want.

“I wouldn’t say that they’ve lost their way but it’s just about getting back on track with a win. Whether it’s a scruffy one, it doesn’t matter, you just need to get that confidence flowing again.

“Regardless of what’s happened recently I still see them as one of the best three sides In the Championship.”

The Verdict

Things are starting to wobble for Bournemouth.

While their recent form is far from a disaster there’s a real feeling that things need to get back on track quickly if they’re to avoid falling behind the automatic promotion spots.

Every club has a bit of a dip in form during a promotion race and Jason Tindall will just be hoping that they can get this out of the way before enjoying a strong finish to the season.