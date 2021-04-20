Sky Sports pundit delivers Stoke City vs Coventry City prediction ahead of Wednesday night’s clash

Coventry City face a tricky test as they travel to take on Stoke City on Wednesday evening.

The Sky Blues have recorded back-to-back victories in their last two games which has seen them move away from the relegation zone and nine points clear of Rotherham United who sit third-bottom at present.

While there’s work to be done the feeling is that one more victory could be enough to secure safety for the club.

As for Stoke City the focus is on finishing the season strongly.

The Potters are sitting in 12th position right now but with ambitions of securing promotion next season the hope is that they can put out a real signal of intent in the closing weeks of the season.

One man who has been watching both clubs closely is David Prutton, and speaking to Sky Sports, the pundit is expecting Coventry City to secure a 2-1 victory over the Potters.

If that’s the case then there’s no doubt that the Sky Blues will be very happy indeed.

Coventry City quiz: How much do you know about these past and present Sky Blues bosses - Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Who replaced Ron Atkinson as manager in 1996? Micky Adams Iain Dowie Gordon Strachan Chris Coleman

The verdict

This is another big contest for Coventry City.

They have done well to move themselves away from the immediate danger of relegation and the feeling is that a win here will be enough to see them secure their safety.

That said, Stoke City won’t make it easy for them and so it’s likely to be a tough game.