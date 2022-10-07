Sky Sports pundit delivers score verdict for Swansea City v Sunderland clash

Having won four of their previous five matches, Swansea City are on somewhat of a roll as they have climbed the Championship table in recent weeks.

After winning just one of their opening seven fixtures, Russell Martin’s side have picked up their performances and have gone on a victorious run, with just a very late 1-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United the only blot on their recent copybook.

Wins though over QPR, Hull City, West Bromwich Albion and most recently Watford though have propelled the South Wales outfit all the way into sixth spot in the table, a far cry from where they were in 22nd a few weeks back.

Quiz: Did Swansea City win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Anfield W D L

They come up against a side this weekend though in Sunderland that are very hard to beat, who are finding life back in the second tier of English football pretty comfortable, despite losing manager Alex Neil back in August.

Tony Mowbray has continued on the momentum at the Stadium of Light and is in the middle of a four-match unbeaten run, although without an out-and-out striker, Sunderland have not scored in their last two outings.

That goalless run is set to continue in the eyes of EFL pundit David Prutton, who in his Sky Sports column has predicted that the Swans and the Wearsiders will contest a goalless draw at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

A 0-0 draw would probably not satisfy either side too much, especially Sunderland fans making the long trip down to South Wales.

They have not seen their side score for 180 minutes, although it’s almost to be expected when Mowbray is having to utilise attacking midfielders and wingers as strikers, so he can be absolved of any blame.

On paper, a point would be a good result for the Black Cats, but they should as ever be pushing for three points.

Swansea are in splendid form, but they aren’t unbeatable – no-one in the Championship is – and despite having some major goal threats in Michael Obafemi and Joel Piroe, Sunderland could have enough to repel their danger.