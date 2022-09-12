Sky Sports pundit delivers score prediction for Swansea City’s clash with Sheffield United

After eight games of the season, Sheffield United are the team that sit atop the Championship, and that is despite losing their opening fixture.

Since that defeat on the road against Watford, the Blades have been unbeaten in league action, with four wins in their last five outings.

Even with a plethora of injuries to deal with within his playing squad, Paul Heckingbottom has managed to get a tune out of his players, with even Oli McBurnie once again finding his scoring touch in-front of goal and has been winning his side points.

9 quiz questions about Sheffield United’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 What is the capacity? 30,050 31,050 32,050 33,050

They make the long trip to South Wales to face Swansea City, who haven’t had the greatest of starts to the new season.

Russell Martin’s side did get back to winning ways though last Saturday with a 1-0 home success against Queens Park Rangers, and they will be looking to that result as confidence when squaring up to the second tier table-toppers.

It is not another win for Swansea that Sky Sports pundit and former EFL midfielder David Prutton is predicting though, as he believes that the Blades will come out on top 2-0 at the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday night.

“Swansea claimed a much-needed win last time out against QPR, just a second in what has been a pretty underwhelming start to the season for Russell Martin’s side,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

“It is something to build on.

“Sheffield United are going very well at the top of the table, taking four wins from their last five games.

“They look full of goals and tight at the back. Away win for me.”

The Verdict

With the way they have been playing recently, it’s hard to see Sheffield United dropping many points going forward.

But everyone knows how unpredictable the Championship is, and on their day, Swansea are very dangerous going forward, and even more dangerous if both Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi are in the same team.

With another injury issue to deal with in the form of Max Lowe, Heckingbottom has a dilemma in terms of his selection and system, and that could potentially unsettle his team.

Anything can happen in all the EFL leagues, which is why it wouldn’t be too much of a shock if Swansea came away with three points.