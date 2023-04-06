Sunderland take on Hull City in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Good Friday.

The Black Cats picked up an excellent point in a 0-0 draw with leaders Burnley at Turf Moor on Friday night, but a run of just one win in their last eight league games has severely dented their promotion hopes.

Tony Mowbray's men are 12th in the table and still have an outside chance of making the top six, currently sitting seven points from the play-off places, but season-ending injuries to the likes of Corry Evans and Ross Stewart have proven incredibly costly.

The Tigers have won just one of their last nine league games and they were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by 10-man Rotherham United at the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

Liam Rosenior's side are currently 17th in the table, nine points clear of the relegation zone, with safety looking secured despite their recent poor run of form.

David Prutton's Sunderland v Hull City prediction

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is backing the Black Cats end their three-game winless run with a 2-1 victory in this one.

"In the context of the game, that was a very good point for Sunderland at Burnley last week. Sadly, in pursuit of a late play-off push, it wasn’t a huge amount of use," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Hull are cruising along in mid-table and really struggling to score goals right now. I think the Black Cats just carry a bit more energy and momentum and should take the victory."

Will Sunderland beat Hull?

It is difficult to disagree with Prutton's prediction here.

While the Black Cats have struggled lately, they have had a tough run of fixtures and recent draws with promotion contenders in Luton Town and Burnley show they are not willing to merely let their season peter out.

With Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City facing each other at Ewood Park, a win for Mowbray's men could keep their outside play-off hopes alive and it seems like a good opportunity against an out-of-form Hull side.

After an excellent initial impact following Rosenior's arrival, the Tigers have found it tough in recent weeks, particularly with the goals of top scorer Oscar Estupinan drying up.

With Sunderland perhaps having more motivation for this one, you would have to make the hosts favourites as they look to build on their impressive point against Burnley last time out.