Sky Sports pundit delivers score prediction for Preston’s clash with Peterborough United

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that Preston North End’s poor start to the new Championship season will be extended with a defeat at home to Peterborough United on Saturday.

The Lilywhites head into the game as one of just two Championship sides who are yet to pick up their first point of the campaign.

Unlike Nottingham Forest though there have been fewer signs that Preston are going to be able to turn the corner anytime soon with Frankie McAvoy’s side seemingly in trouble at this point.

Preston started the campaign with a 4-1 defeat at Deepdale against a newly promoted side in Hull City and that was followed up with a narrow loss against both Reading and Huddersfield Town.

At the moment Preston are falling on the wrong side of the margins in their matches and that can be a difficult situation to change as the pressure becomes more intense the longer their bad start to the season continues.

Peterborough, meanwhile, will arrive at Deepdale in a buoyant mood with Darren Ferguson’s side having now fully recovered from their 3-0 defeat at Luton Town on the opening day of the campaign.

Since then, Peterborough have managed to claim back-to-back wins at home to Derby County and then Cardiff City.

Those results were much needed and show that Ferguson’s side can be a threat to most sides in the English second tier going forwards and they have enough quality to pick up victories at this level.

Making his latest round of EFL predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton suggested that Preston need a result from somewhere, but also that he does not see them getting anything from the game. He predicts a 2-1 win for Peterborough.

He wrote: “It’s all doom and gloom at Preston. Three defeats on the spin, seven conceded in that time. They need to find a point from somewhere quickly.

“Peterborough have had a topsy-turvy week. They got that dramatic late win at Derby, then threw away what looked a certain win against Cardiff. Darren Ferguson will feel this is another chance to get three points, and I reckon they’ll do just that.”

The verdict

It would be a major problem for McAvoy at this stage in the season if his Preston side were to suffer another defeat on Saturday against Peterborough.

To lose your first four matches in the Championship is never something that is easy to recover for by it would also mean they have lost a handful of some of their most winnable games on paper this term.

At the start of the campaign when the fixtures were put out it would have been expected that Preston would take at least a few points from games against Hull City, Reading, Huddersfield and Peterborough. Considering the other three games have got away from them they need something from this one.

Peterborough will not be an ideal opponent for the Lilywhites to face at this point. It is another game where Ferguson’s side might not be the favourites going into it. They have already shown against Derby and Cardiff that they are more than a match for most teams at this level.