Sky Sports pundit delivers score prediction for Hull City’s clash with Coventry

Coventry City‘s start to the 2022-23 Championship season has been very much disrupted thanks to the chaos surrounding the club’s pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Multiple concerts over the summer as well as Rugby matches played for the Commonwealth Games left the Sky Blues’ playing facilities unplayable, and has led the postponement of three home fixtures, as well as the moving of a Carabao Cup fixture to Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium.

They will be back at home on Wednesday when they face Preston North End, but first they must go on the road again as they take on Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

Do you love Hull City? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 30 When did Dean Windass make his debut for Hull City? 1989 1991 1978 1986

The Tigers were humbled on the road last weekend when they were defeated 5-2 by West Brom at The Hawthorns, but they have a good return on home turf so far this season, winning both of their league matches.

And Sky Sports presenter David Prutton believes that run will continue, with a 2-1 victory for Shota Arveladze’s side against Mark Robins’ charges.

“Hull’s unbeaten start to the season came to an almighty end at West Brom last weekend as they were thumped 5-2,” Prutton said in his Sky Sports predictions column.

“They will quickly want to get back on the horse here.

“It’s hard to know where Coventry stand because so many of their games have been called off.

“But a bit of rustiness could play into Hull’s hands. Home win.”

The Verdict

Coventry will probably be showing some rustiness this weekend, having not played for two weeks due to the issues at their own stadium, but now their own pitch is sorted, the games will come thick and fast.

Without star attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare though, Coventry will find it tough to unlock Hull’s defence and other back-lines in the next few weeks.

Hull had been solid enough before their trip to the Midlands to face West Brom last weekend, but Steve Bruce’s side just overpowered them in the end – Coventry shouldn’t really provide as much of a threat in theory.

Both clubs have strikers who know where the back of the net is though in Estupinan and Viktor Gyokeres, so there could be goals galore.