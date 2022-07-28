Sky Sports pundit delivers score prediction for Huddersfield Town’s clash with Burnley

The 2022-23 EFL season will kick off on Friday evening with Championship action as a new-look Burnley side will make the short trip to West Yorkshire to face Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

A six-year stay in the Premier League for the Clarets was ended in May following their finish in the bottom three, but a new era has been crowned with Vincent Kompany replacing another former centre-back in Sean Dyche in the dugout at Turf Moor.

There has been some major outgoings with the likes of Dwight McNeil, Nathan Collins and Nick Pope securing returns to the top flight, but there’s also been an influx of new talent with no fewer than nine new arrivals into the first-team squad, with potentially more to come.

They face a tough return to the second tier though as last season’s losing Championship play-off finalists stand across the pitch from them, and they’ll have the added bonus of a ferocious home crowd behind them.

The Terriers themselves have had a lot of changes over the summer, with Danny Schofield replacing Carlos Corberan in the dugout, with key players Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo departing for Nottingham Forest.

With major changes at both clubs this summer, Sky Sports pundit and former EFL midfielder David Prutton believes that the two sides will battle it out for a 1-1 draw.

“Huddersfield looked to be in a spot of bother when Carlos Corberan left his head coach role just over three weeks ago,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“Since then, Danny Schofield has stepped up to take on the role, while star players Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo have joined Nottingham Forest.

“They look to have been replaced, but I can’t help but wonder how they will fare without them.

“Meanwhile, Friday’s match marks the return of Vincent Kompany to English football.

“The Manchester City legend has overseen an exciting squad overhaul at Turf Moor this summer, but the Clarets currently have the luxury of not being named as early favourites for the title, which can be wearing at times.

“I can’t split these two.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to see Huddersfield accomplishing what they did last season due to the fact that they have lost two of their key players, and there’s very much a sense of unknown about signings they have made.

Danny Schofield is in his first season of senior management as well, and it does look like he’s been thrown in at the deep end somewhat.

Burnley though are clearly a team in transition, and it could take some time for the players of last season and further beyond that to get used to Kompany’s methods.

There are plenty of fresh faces though in their new-look side who will be used to getting the ball on the floor and playing attack-minded football, but there’s still questions to be answered about the likes of Luke McNally and Scott Twine who are stepping up.

Despite that though, I can see Burnley coming out on top.