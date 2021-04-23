Sky Sports pundit delivers Reading prediction ahead of must-win clash with Swansea City

Reading are facing the prospect of a must-win clash as they take on Swansea City this weekend.

The Royals have endured a really frustrating couple of months after seeing their promotion hopes fall away in spectacular fashion.

As a result Reading are now sitting in seventh place in the table and six points from the play-off spots with three matches remaining, meaning that they’ll need to win all three matches to have any sort of chance of reaching the top six.

As for Swansea it’s a match that they’ll want to win.

The Swans need just two more points to guarantee their spot in the play-offs, while any hopes of a top two finish are all-but over.

Steve Cooper’s side will now be hoping to build some momentum going into the play-offs, and according to Sky Sports’ David Prutton, it’s expected that the Swans will do just that with a 2-0 win.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Prutton said: “It’s just been a bad run at the wrong time for Reading.

“To miss out on the play-offs after being in the top six for so long is a real blow.

“Swansea just need to get over the line and get there with as much of their squad intact as possible. They desperately need Andre Ayew back too. Saturday’s results will have a massive impact on the mood here, but either way, I think the Swans will still take the win.”

The verdict

It’s win-or-bust for Reading this weekend.

How they’ve managed to let the season get to this point is beyond me, but there’s still something to play for at this moment.

While the play-offs are highly unlikely they need to do all that they can to pick up a win as there’s no ruling out that some freak results could see them sneak in if they take care of their own business.