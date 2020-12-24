Sky Sports’ pundit delivers QPR verdict that Swansea City fans will surely love

Queens Park Rangers face a tricky test as they welcome Swansea City to West London on Boxing Day.

The Hoops have endured a torrid run of form of late and are currently without a victory in seven Championship fixtures.

As a result Mark Warburton’s side find themselves in 19th position and just four points ahead of the relegation zone, meaning that results need to pick up quickly.

Unfortunately they face one of the league’s top sides.

Swansea are having a great season and find themselves firmly in the mix for automatic promotion as they sit in third spot in the table.

They’ve had a slightly mixed run of results lately, but according to David Prutton, he still expects Steve Cooper’s side to prosper.

Writing for Sky Sports, Prutton said: “Seven without a win now for QPR!

“All does not seem quite right there. They just seem to lack a little quality in key areas of the pitch.

“Swansea look excellent, particularly in defence.

“It’s been a pleasure to watch them this season because they do have a threat going forward.

“If they can find a striker to help compliment what they have in January, they will be a real threat for the top two. Away win!”

The Verdict

It’s hard to look past Swansea City for this one.

Things are not going well for Queens Park Rangers at the moment and it seems unlikely that they’ll come out on top against one of the league’s best.

Swansea City are by no means the finished article, but I’d still expect them to pick up a big three points on the road.