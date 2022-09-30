Sky Sports pundit delivers prediction for Coventry City v Middlesbrough clash

With two months of the 2022-23 Championship season gone, not many would have predicted Coventry City against Middlesbrough to be a battle between two sides occupying the relegation zone.

For the Sky Blues, problems beyond their control with the state of the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena has seen them lag behind the rest of the division when it comes to fixtures played, but in the games they have contested they have looked like a shadow of the team from the previous two campaigns for the most part.

Mark Robins’ side have not won any of their seven matches, with just three points out of a possible 21, and two spots above them in 22nd are – to perhaps everyone’s surprise – Middlesbrough.

The Teessiders went into the season as one of the promotion favourites under Chris Wilder having just missed out on the play-offs last season, but it’s been a very below-par start for Boro, who after 10 matches have won just twice and have acquired a measly 10 points.

Many are expecting Boro to come good at some point, with potentially one result opening up the floodgates, but in the eyes of Sky Sports pundit David Prutton, it’s not going to happen in the Midlands on Saturday afternoon.

That is because in his Sky Sports column, ex-EFL midfielder Prutton has gone with a share of the spoils, with a 1-1 scoreline predicted.

The Verdict

With the fire-power that Middlesbrough have got, it can’t be too long before they find that winning formula on a consistent basis.

They have many individuals who are top Championship players, but clicking as a team is a different animal altogether, but there’s no reason as to why the results can’t come soon, with some of the performances perhaps deserving more than what they’ve won in terms of points.

The same could be said for Coventry, who are yet to win a match so far this season despite having players such as Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer – when he’s not suspended.

Mark Robins is clearly missing the creative impetus of Callum O’Hare though, with his return needed sooner rather than later, and until he does come back then it’s unlikely that the goals are going to flow for Cov.