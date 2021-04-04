Sky Sports pundit delivers prediction as Reading prepare to host Derby County in crucial Championship clash

There is a full set of fixtures in the Championship in the coming days, and there’s no denying that one of the most important games sees Reading host Derby County.

The Royals are in a battle to secure a top six finish, whilst Wayne Rooney’s side still need points to pull clear of the relegation zone.

And, even though the Rams are coming in to this fixture on the back of a vital win against Luton Town, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is backing the hosts to emerge victorious on Easter Monday.

Writing in his regular online column, the ex-Nottingham Forest man went for a 2-1 scoreline, although he did acknowledge that Derby are a ‘tough nut to crack’ under the guidance of Rooney.

For Veljko Paunovic’s side, they know they could end the day in 5th position if they win and other results go their way, but they could drop outside the play-off places if they lose.

Reading will be encouraged by the fact they recorded a 2-0 success at Pride Park in the reverse fixture back in September.

The verdict

I think most would agree that this will be a close game and it wouldn’t be a surprise if there’s only a single goal between the teams.

Prutton’s prediction will annoy some Derby fans, but you can understand why he is backing Reading for the win, because they are flying high and they know the importance of this fixture as they seek a return to the Premier League.

But, the Rams are usually resolute, and Rooney’s side will be happy to soak up pressure and to counter, so it should be an interesting game.

