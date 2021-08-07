Sky Sports pundit delivers prediction as Derby County prepare to take on Huddersfield Town

David Prutton has backed Derby County to pick up a point from their Championship opener against Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

The Rams have had plenty of off-field issues this summer, many of which haven’t been resolved. As a result, Wayne Rooney is working with a depleted squad for the Terriers visit, but they were boosted by a triple signing yesterday.

Nevertheless, with many academy players expected to be involved today, Derby start as outsiders with the bookmakers but in his Sky Sports prediction column pundit Prutton went for a goalless draw at Pride Park.

Carlos Corberan’s side will go into the game on the back of a penalty shootout victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup last week and they will hope to take advantage of the Rams’ situation to get off to the perfect start.

This fixture last season saw the hosts pick up a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from George Edmundson and Martyn Waghorn, although both are no longer at the club after leaving this summer.

The verdict

Despite Derby’s struggles leading up to the season they will still have some experienced players out on the pitch tomorrow, so they are certainly going to be competitive, particularly with their home support.

Therefore, most would agree with Prutton that it’s going to be a close game and there probably won’t be many goals.

Given Derby’s situation and the fact Huddersfield are away from home, a point apiece wouldn’t be the worst result for the two and it would at least get them off the mark for the season.

