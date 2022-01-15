Sky Sports pundit delivers prediction ahead of Nottingham Forest’s trip to Millwall

David Prutton believes former club Nottingham Forest will get back to winning ways in the league by beating Millwall at The Den today.

Steve Cooper’s side have suffered successive Championship defeats, although all connected to the club are on a high after the impressive FA Cup success over Arsenal last weekend.

The focus is on closing the gap to the play-offs now though, and it won’t be easy against Gary Rowett’s men that are just a point behind the Reds.

Therefore, a tight game is anticipated in the capital today, with Prutton going for a narrow 2-1 Forest success in his regular Sky Sports prediction column.

Steve Cooper’s side have been excellent on the road since his appointment and they go into the game with the fourth best away record in the division. Yet, they face a Lions outfit that have lost just twice in 11 on their own patch in the league, with the last of those setbacks coming in October.

The previous fixture between the two finished 1-1 at the City Ground after Max Lowe cancelled out Matt Smith’s opener.

The verdict

This is a huge game for both as they will have hopes of breaking into the top six and they need to be closing that gap as we approach a crucial period in the campaign.

The table shows there’s not much between these two, so, like Prutton, most will be expecting a very tight game and it’s no surprise he has backed Forest to edge it because they do have a lot of quality in their XI – as they showed against Arsenal.

Nevertheless, Millwall away is always a tough game and it will be a big test for Cooper’s side this afternoon.

