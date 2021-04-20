Sky Sports pundit delivers Millwall prediction that supporters of AFC Bournemouth will surely love

AFC Bournemouth face another tricky test as they travel to take on Millwall at The Den.

The Cherries are currently in the middle of a fine run of form in which the club have won six successive fixtures in the Championship as they look to push themselves towards promotion contention.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side currently sit in fifth position in the table and seven points clear of seventh position, meaning that a victory over Millwall would go a long way to secure a play-off spot.

For Millwall this is about keeping up their momentum.

The Lions currently sit in ninth position and while the play-offs are out of reach, they’ll be hoping to finish as high as possible.

With that in mind there’s no doubt that Gary Rowett will be determined to get a positive result to stop Bournemouth’s lengthy winning run.

One man who has been watching both clubs closely is David Prutton, and speaking to Sky Sports, he said that he expects the Cherries to keep up their promotion charge with a 2-1 victory at The Den.

The verdict

This is a big match for Bournemouth.

They’re currently in great form and looking like a real form side as attention starts to turn towards the play-offs.

The Cherries still have lots of work to do and there’s no doubt that Millwall will be doing all that they can to make things as difficult as possible.