Sky Sports pundit delivers honest verdict on Barnsley’s hopes of avoiding relegation

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has admitted that he believes that Barnsley are now back in the battle to avoid relegation to the Championship following the club’s victory over Queens Park Rangers.

The Tykes desperately needed to secure a positive result in their showdown with the R’s after suffering six defeats in a row at this level.

Despite the fact that Barnsley entered this clash low on confidence, they managed to produce a spirited performance at Oakwell as they sealed all three points in-front of their supporters.

Domingos Quina netted what turned out to be the winning goal in this fixture in the 74th minute as he fired past QPR goalkeeper David Marshall.

As a result of this victory, Barnsley closed the gap between them and safety to five points.

Set to face Coventry City this weekend, the Tykes will be aiming to back up their triumph over QPR by producing a positive performance against Mark Robins’ side.

Ahead of this fixture, Hinchcliffe has shared his thoughts on the current situation at Barnsley.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about Poya Asbaghi’s side, Hinchcliffe said: “With Barnsley, I’ve never given up on them even though again they’ve had their struggles, you’re right.

“Derby go above them [in the league table], psychologically you think well that’s the end of it for them.

“They’re not a team that gives up, they keep going and going, they have a desired way of playing, they’ve got a great appetite and he’s [Asbaghi] right, it is three points, it makes a difference in terms of the league table.

“But in the sense of belief and relief of finally getting a win, if I was Reading I would be very, very worried because Reading’s form is very poor, they look like a club clearly on the slide, there’s a lack of confidence and belief there.

“Barnsley with that win I think are right back in it, I think it’s all to play for.”

The Verdict

It is hard to disagree with Hinchcliffe’s comments as there is still plenty of time left for Barnsley to launch a push for survival in the Championship.

Having managed to defeat a QPR side last weekend who are currently challenging for a top-six finish in the second-tier, the Tykes will be desperate to use the confidence gained from this result to their advantage.

By producing positive performances in their upcoming clashes with Coventry, Hull City and Middlesbrough, Barnsley may be able to edge closer to Reading who sit just above the relegation zone in the Championship.

However, a failure to pick up points on a regular basis in the coming weeks could potentially result in them being cut adrift at the bottom of the Championship standings.