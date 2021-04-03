Sky Sports pundit delivers honest Sheffield Wednesday verdict after latest setback

Paul Merson claimed the Sheffield Wednesday players didn’t show the fight he expected in their loss at Watford yesterday.

The Owls are in a very worrying position in the Championship, sitting seven points from safety with just eight games to play. So, even though the Hornets are flying high in the league, it was a game that Wednesday needed to get something from.

In isolation, a 1-0 reverse wouldn’t be the worst result, and the Yorkshire outfit were by no means outplayed by Xisco Munoz’s side.

However, given their predicament, it’s fair to say that Merson wasn’t impressed though, as he was expecting more urgency and desire from Wednesday, who were missing Darren Moore on the sidelines.

“I know the manager Darren Moore wasn’t there today and I think that made a difference. There just wasn’t that urgency and I think he [Moore] would have got into the players. I think he would have got them more up for it,” he said on Sky Sports, as quoted by Yorkshire Live.

“There was just no urgency with Sheffield Wednesday. I watched Sheffield Wednesday and they played like a middle of the table team. A team that can’t go down and can’t get in the play-offs…and they are bang in trouble.”

The verdict

This is alarming for Sheffield Wednesday, as whilst a lack of quality is understandable for a team down the bottom, they shouldn’t be lacking for effort.

Whilst they did play okay at Vicarage Road, you can totally understand where Merson is coming from. They simply didn’t press for the equaliser in the way you expect a team losing to do.

So, that’s a frustration, but now it’s about bouncing back and trying to beat Cardiff City on Monday.

