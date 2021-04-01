Sky Sports pundit delivers his prediction as Derby County host Luton Town in crucial Championship clash

David Prutton believes that Derby County’s struggles will continue tomorrow, as he backed Luton Town to pick up all three points at Pride Park.

The Rams had appeared to pull clear in their bid to survive, but a seven game winless run has left Wayne Rooney’s side looking nervously over their shoulder with eight games to play.

Whilst they are still in a strong position, the matter is complicated by the fact that Rotherham have four games in hand, so it will be an interesting end to the campaign.

Either way, Derby will be targeting all three points against the Hatters, but Prutton, writing in his regular Sky Sports prediction column, has tipped the visitors to edge this one, going for a 2-1 away win.

Nathan Jones’ side will certainly head to the East Midlands in high spirits, after recording back-to-back victories prior to the international break that has seen them move into mid-table.

Luton will also take encouragement from the fact they won the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road 2-1 back in September.

The verdict

This is a bold call despite Derby’s struggles, but most Rams fans may not be surprised given Prutton played for Nottingham Forest!

In fairness, most will expect this to be a close game that will be decided by the odd goal, and it’s one that could go either way.

What’s clear though, this is a huge game for Derby and one that they really need to win to end their worrying form, as they are in a relegation battle now and need to pick up results quickly.

