Sky Sports pundit delivers entertaining prediction for Stoke City’s clash with Huddersfield Town

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has suggested that Stoke City will be able to edge out Huddersfield Town on Saturday in an entertaining clash at the Bet365 Stadium.

It has been a strong start to the campaign for Stoke with the Potters returning from the international break in fifth place in the Championship table.

That comes after they managed to collect ten points from a possible 15 during the first month of the campaign.

However, the Potters’ unbeaten start in the Championship was brought to an end last time out when they suffered a 3-0 defeat away at the division’s standout team so far in Fulham.

That result and performance would have been a wake-up call to Michael O’Neill’s side and should serve as a reminder that they can not be getting too carried away despite their strong start to the season.

The game against Huddersfield is a chance for Stoke to get straight back to winning ways and continue the momentum that they had been building in their first four fixtures.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, head into the game in excellent spirits with the Terriers having got off to a much better start to the campaign than most people would have been predicting when the season started.

A draw at a depleted Derby County and then a 5-1 trashing at home to Fulham in their first two matches would have left many Huddersfield fans concerned about the direction they were heading in this season.

However, three straight wins heading into the international break against Preston North End, Sheffield United and Reading have transformed their outlook considerably.

The Terriers travel to Stoke above them in the table on goal difference. The last time they made a start to a Championship season that was this positive they went on to achieve a shock promotion to the Premier League.

Making his latest round of predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton suggested that Stoke will have a little too much quality for Huddersfield and that they will come out on top in an entertaining five-goal thriller. He believes the Potters will secure a 3-2 win.

The verdict

This is going to be a difficult game to call with both sides entering the game off the back of strong starts to the campaign.

A lot will depend on how well and how quickly the Potters can recover from their first defeat of the campaign away to Fulham last time out.

Stoke will have had a long time now to reflect on their 3-0 loss at Fulham and sometimes it is better to have a game straight away after such a loss.

Having said that, O’Neill will have had more time to work with his new signings and bed them in further ahead of the return to action.

Huddersfield have shown that they can be a real handful going forwards this season and you can see them causing problems for Stoke’s defence here.

Having said that, the Terriers have also shown signs that they will concede goals against some of the division’s best sides and Stoke will be confident that they can get goals in this clash.

You can see why Prutton fancies Stoke to edge this one in a game where goals are a possibility. That could well prove to be the case but this one could go either way.