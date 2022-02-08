Sky Sports pundit delivers bold verdict on AFC Bournemouth’s promotion credentials

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has admitted that he believes that AFC Bournemouth will secure one of the two automatic promotion places in the Championship later this year despite their recent dip in form.

The Cherries would have been hoping to push on under the guidance of Scott Parker after making an encouraging start to the 2021/22 campaign.

However, due to the inconsistent nature of their performances in recent months, Bournemouth have slipped to third in the second-tier standings.

A run of three wins in 10 league games has allowed the club’s nearest challengers to edge closer in the battle for a place in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, current league leaders Fulham are now six points clear of Bournemouth in the standings.

Set to face Birmingham City tomorrow, the Cherries will be determined to deliver a positive response to their shock defeat to Boreham Wood in the FA Cup in this particular fixture.

Ahead of this clash, Goodman has revealed that he still believes that Parker’s side will secure promotion this season.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about Bournemouth, Goodman said: “Something positive needs to happen for Bournemouth and the positive is that they have brought five quality, and I mean for Championship level they are quality players that they have brought into the football club.

“At this moment in time, look, I know they are having a little bit of a wobble but I still think it is Bournemouth’s to lose, that second automatic promotion space.

“So I don’t think there will be any panic from Scott Parker just yet and I would expect them to kick on in the latter part of the season and secure that second spot.”

The Verdict

Considering that there is still plenty of football left to be played this season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Bournemouth overcome their recent dip in form and push ahead in their hunt for promotion in the coming months.

For Parker’s sake, he will be hoping that the players who he signed in the January transfer window will be able to make a positive impact in the Championship.

Freddie Woodman, Kieffer Moore, Siriki Dembele, Todd Cantwell and Nat Phillips all joined the club on deadline day and will now be keen to make a positive impact at the Vitality Stadium.

If Parker is able to galvanise his squad, the Cherries could potentially reach new heights in the second-tier as they currently have a host of talented players at their disposal.