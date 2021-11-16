Sky Sports pundit delivers Barnsley verdict as Poya Asbaghi appears close to Tykes job

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has admitted that he believes that Barnsley would be taking somewhat of a risk if they decide to appoint another manager who has yet to work in the Championship during his coaching career.

The Tykes have opted to draft in several head coaches in recent years from the continent.

Daniel Stendel guided the club to promotion to the Championship before being replaced by Gerhard Struber who managed to lead Barnsley to safety on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign.

After Struber decided to take over the reins at New York Red Bulls last year, Valerien Ismael achieved a great deal of success at Oakwell as he helped the Tykes secure a play-off place in the Championship.

Ismael was appointed as West Brom’s new manager before the start of the 2021/22 season as Barnsley decided to replace him with Markus Schopp.

Schopp was unable to deliver the goods during his brief stint in South Yorkshire as he was sacked earlier this month following a run of seven consecutive defeats in the second-tier.

According to Expressen, Barnsley were believed to be close to appointing Sweden Under-21 manager Poya Asbaghi as their new head coach.

However, BBC Sheffield journalist Adam Oxley has since revealed that an appointment is not imminent despite the fact that the Tykes are set to make their return to Championship action this weekend.

Making reference to Barnsley’s managerial search, Goodman has suggested that it would be a gamble by the club if they do indeed opt to draft in an individual who doesn’t possess any experience at this particular level.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Goodman said: “When you go left-field, it’s a huge, huge gamble and they got it right [with Stendel] and then they got it right again [with Struber] and then they got it right again [with Ismael].

“It’s only a matter of time really you can’t always get such gambles, gambles is gambling that’s why it’s called gambling because you’re taking a risk really.

1 of 24 Has former Barnsley man John Stones ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

“Having taken a risk three times, obviously the fourth time [with Schopp] they got it wrong, if they do go down this road and it goes wrong again I wouldn’t want to be them to be honest with you.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Barnsley are currently 23rd in the Championship standings, it could be argued that they may need to hand over the reins at Oakwell to someone who possesses a great deal of experience of working at this level instead of taking a risk on Asbaghi.

Whilst Asbaghi will be confident in his ability to transform the Tykes’ fortunes, there is no guarantee that he will be able to achieve a relative amount of success in the second-tier.

Although Barnsley cannot afford to dwell on making a decision regarding their managerial vacancy, it is imperative that they make the right call in this particular situation.

By drafting in an individual who knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level, the Tykes could potentially retain their second-tier status for another season in 2022.