Sky Sports pundit David Prutton reveals his score prediction for Blackpool v QPR

Blackpool’s strong start to the Championship campaign has come as somewhat of a surprise and they now find themselves just a point from the Championship’s top-six.

In a season where challenging for the play-offs seemed absurd at the start of the season, The Seasiders are proving to be an excellent outfit who quite rightly have high ambitions.

Despite losing last time out against Stoke City, Neil Critchley’s side have still picked up 16 points from their last eight and will be confident going into Saturday’s clash with QPR.

The R’s reclaimed a spot in the top six at the weekend, following a 1-0 win at Cardiff City.

It was a win that ended their recent difficulties away at home, with their victory in South Wales being their first on the road since mid-August.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, EFL pundit David Prutton believes that this clash will end 1-1.

The verdict

Critchley’s side have every right to be going into this clash confident, especially when considering that The R’s have not been as devastating as they were earlier on in the campaign.

The Seasiders opted for lower league stars and emerging Premier League talent when assembling their squad for their first season back in the Championship, and it is a formula that is certainly bringing success to Bloomfield Road.

The R’s will be hoping to build on their midweek win against Cardiff, and despite not being as strong as they were in the early stages of the season, they have so much talent within the squad.

It will be no surprise to see a draw play out in Blackpool tomorrow, but equally, it is a game that could go either way.