Sky Sports pundit David Prutton reacts to latest Middlesbrough/Michael Carrick news

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has offered his verdict on the possibility of Michael Carrick being appointed as the next Middlesbrough manager.

It was believed that the former midfielder had initially rejected the chance to take over the club.

But he is now reportedly back in the frame for the position, as chairman Steve Gibson looks to appoint a successor to Chris Wilder, who was dismissed earlier this month.

The EFL expert believes that Boro would be a good chance for Carrick to prove himself given the size of the club and the shape of the squad available to him.

He has also claimed that the 41-year old’s lack of experience could give him a fresh eye on how to best make the most of the players in the club, which perhaps was something Wilder struggled with when he failed to capture certain transfer targets.

“It’s funny isn’t it cause the cynic in you always thinks ‘well if it didn’t sound right straight off the bat, what’s happened in the interim period that’s got him back up to speed?’” said Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“I think it’s a cracking place, the history and the prestige of the club.

“Backed by chairman in Steve Gibson, he loves the place, he’s there born and bred. He’s made himself very successful at times the club’s been very successful too.

“I think it’s been a period of underperforming, under several managers, so for Michael to come in with maybe a freshness of outlook.

“Sometimes it’s looking at similar players but with a different set of eyes.

“I know Chris was possibly a little bit frustrated with the, at times, lack of transfer activity, given who he might have been after, but there’s still a very workable squad there which should not be anywhere near it is [in the table].

“But whether he comes in, someone needs to be there and soon.

“Because we’ve got this block of games between now and when the World Cup comes in where some serious work can be done.”

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Middlesbrough players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Sam Morsy Yes No

He also went on to suggest that if Carrick fails to perform then he won’t be at the Championship club for very long, suggesting that his name will only get him so far at this level.

If he is to be appointed in the coming days then his first game could be this weekend when the team faces fellow struggles Huddersfield Town.

But before then, interim manager Leo Percovich is set to take charge of Wednesday night’s clash against Wigan Athletic.

The Verdict

Carrick’s experience so far in coaching amounts to three years at Manchester United, working under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He has led the Red Devils as interim manager for three games, earning two wins and a draw before ultimately departing upon the arrival of Ralf Rangnick.

Taking over Boro will be a different beast entirely and will be a huge test of his credentials.

But if he can bring the same quality to his coaching career as his glittering playing days then perhaps Middlesbrough will have unearthed a great talent, but it remains to be seen yet whether or not that will be the case, highlighting how big of a risk this appointment could prove to be.