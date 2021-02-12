Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts the outcome of Reading vs Millwall

David Prutton has predicted a draw for Millwall when they travel to promotion-chasing Reading on Saturday, via his column on Sky Sports.

No side have managed more draws than Gary Rowett’s team this season (14), although the Lions have turned a corner since suffering a heavy defeat at Nottingham Forest last month.

Whilst Millwall have tasted victory just seven times in the Championship this season, they’re enjoying their joint-best unbeaten of the campaign and produced their biggest league win this season against Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday to move seven points clear of the bottom-three.

But the Lions have recorded consecutive league victories just twice since last January, although more than 55 percent of their points this term have come on their travels, which means they’ll head to the Madejski Stadium in good spirits.

Meanwhile, Reading are in a good moment, but missed a real opportunity to play themselves back into genuine automatic promotion contention by losing to league leaders Reading on Wednesday.

That defeat left the Royals seven points behind second-placed Norwich City, which means a top-six places appears their best bet, although with 18 games remaining, there’s still plenty to play for.

The Verdict

Reading are yet to draw in 14 home Championship matches this season, whilst Millwall are the draw specialists in English football.

Despite five home defeats this term, Reading have been impressive on their own patch, but Rowett’s team are slowly getting back to their old selves, and I can see the Lions sneaking a win.