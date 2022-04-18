Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts the outcome of Blackburn Rovers’ clash with Stoke City

Blackburn Rovers will be desperate to get back to winning ways in the Championship today when they host Stoke City at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side have only won one of their previous five games and slipped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Peterborough United on Friday.

Despite this setback, Blackburn are still within striking distance of the play-off places with four games left to play between now and the end of the campaign.

An upturn in form may allow Rovers to sneak into the top-six next month which will provide them with the opportunity of sealing promotion to the Premier League via a trip to Wembley Stadium.

Set to face a Stoke outfit who are currently meandering their way to a bottom-half finish in the Championship standings, it will be intriguing to see whether Blackburn opt to take the game to their opponents this afternoon.

Whereas the Potters have relatively little to play for, they will still be hoping to end the season on a positive note by securing some victories in their final league fixtures and thus Rovers will need to be wary of the threat that Michael O’Neill’s side will pose.

Ahead of this fixture, pundit David Prutton has shared a score line prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes that Blackburn will beat Stoke 2-1.

The Verdict

Blackburn’s supporters will be hoping that Prutton’s prediction turns out to be correct as they have had relatively little to shout about in recent months due to their side’s failure to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the Championship.

Despite their lack of form, Rovers are only two points behind Sheffield United in the Championship standings and thus could still extend their season past the 46 game mark in May.

In order to have the best chance of sealing victory this afternoon, Blackburn will need Ben Brereton Diaz to be firing in all cylinders.

The forward ought to be confident in his ability to make a difference for his side in this fixture as he scored his 21st league goal of the season in the club’s recent meeting with Peterborough.