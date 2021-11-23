Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts score outcome as Blackburn Rovers host Peterborough United

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to make even more strides towards the Championship play-offs tomorrow night when Peterborough United visit Ewood Park.

The Lancashire club are currently two points off QPR in sixth and have been in and around the division’s top six throughout this entire campaign.

Disregarding a freak 7-0 defeat at home to Fulham in October, Blackburn have been strong competitors at home, averaging 1.89 PPG at Ewood Park.

Peterborough currently find themselves in 22nd place and are in the relegation zone because of goal difference.

Posh have failed to kick on after back-to-back victories last month, picking up a mere point in their last four games.

Tomorrow’s visitors have lost eight out of their nine away games this season – A record that needs to be addressed if they are to remain in the Championship beyond this campaign.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Blackburn will run out as 2-0 winners.

The verdict

Blackburn are deserving to be challenging near the play-offs this season, and whilst they have been hit with lots of injuries during the early stages of this campaign, fringe players have come in and impressed.

Rovers will be viewing this as a game they need to win if they are to challenge for the play-offs this season, but the Championship is a very difficult division to examine.

Peterborough’s sole away victory came against a struggling Hull City side, meaning they will need to put in an excellent performance to compete with a side like Blackburn.