Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts outcome of Huddersfield Town’s clash with Bristol City

Huddersfield Town will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship to seven games by securing a positive result in their showdown with Bristol City tomorrow.

The Terriers managed to guarantee their place in the play-offs last month by defeating Barnsley at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Set to play in front of their supporters again on Saturday, Huddersfield will unquestionably fancy their chances of picking up all three points in this fixture.

However, the Terriers cannot afford to underestimate their opponents as Nigel Pearson’s side have managed to win three of their last four league games.

Particularly impressive during last weekend’s meeting with Hull City, the Robins sealed a 5-0 win in this clash thanks to braces from Andreas Weimann and Chris Martin and a strike from Antoine Semenyo.

Huddersfield will be without Lewis O’Brien and Sorba Thomas for this fixture while Matty Pearson is also unavailable for selection due to injury.

Josh Koroma is in contention to make his return to action for the Terriers tomorrow after making strides in terms of his road to recovery from a hamstring injury.

Ahead of this clash, pundit David Prutton has decided to predict the outcome of the match.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes that Huddersfield will beat the Robins 2-1 this weekend.

The Verdict

With Huddersfield looking to maintain their momentum heading into the play-offs, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they prove to be too strong for the Robins on Saturday.

Having scored the winning goal for the Terriers in last weekend’s meeting with Coventry, Tino Anjorin will be determined to deliver another positive performance against City.

Huddersfield full-back Harry Toffolo may fancy his chances of finding the back of the net in this fixture as he has scored in four of his last five appearances for the club.

Given that he is set to be without some of his key players for this game, Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan will be hoping that the individuals that do feature are able to emerge unscathed ahead of the play-offs.