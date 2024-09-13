Former EFL midfielder and current Sky Sports EFL anchor David Prutton has given his prediction for Oxford United's clash with Stoke City this weekend at the Kassam Stadium.

The U's have a fantastic return to the second tier, winning both of their home games, while facing defeat on the road to Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers.

Meanwhile, Stoke have won at both the bet365 Stadium and away from home once, losing their other two games.

Oxford are currently sat ninth in the Championship table, the highest out of all the teams that were promoted from League One last season, with Derby County one place behind in 10th, while Portsmouth are 18th.

The Potters, on the other hand, are 11th, with a -2 goal difference - four less than their opponents on Saturday.

This weekend's meeting is the first between the two since February 2001. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw that day in Division Two (League One), with Saturday's match set to be the first time since the 1997/98 campaign that this fixture has been played in the second tier of English football.

Oxford United vs Stoke City Last Five Meetings (11vs11.com) Date Result Competition 20 Feb 2001 Oxford 1-1 Stoke League Div 2 13 Sep 2000 Stoke 4-1 Oxford League Div 2 3 Dec 1999 Oxford 1-1 Stoke League Div 2 7 Aug 1999 Stoke 1-2 Oxford League Div 2 14 Mar 1999 Oxford 5-1 Stoke League Div 1

David Prutton predicts tight encounter between Oxford United and Stoke City

With such little evidence to go off over where the two clubs are currently at compared to each other, this is a match that could spring a surprise.

Oxford have already started to make the Kassam Stadium a fortress, and have beaten both Norwich City and Preston North End at home so far this season.

Nevertheless, Stoke will be boosted by the potential debut of Tom Cannon, who signed on loan from Leicester City on deadline day and will likely be itching for a start.

Speaking on the Essential EFL podcast, Sky Sports Championship Predictions: Gameweek Five, Prutton has given his prediction ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Prutton said: "Obviously, it's a very, very early table, but ninth place for Oxford at this moment in time, they are level, of course, on points with Stoke, but I think it's been a great return and that's not damning them with faint praise.

"I think what Des has done with the players that he's got, Brannagan's obviously stepped to the fore, Mark Harris is someone that's enjoying his goal-scoring feats allied to his international experience as well. Loads and loads and loads to like about them.

Prutton continued: "Stoke City, I'm intrigued to get Gary Rowett to take on this because he's with us on Saturday because he's been inside that club, and they have been treading water in the championship. Is there a corner to be turned?

"A good couple of results, a thumping one obviously in the Carabao Cup and a good one last time out stands them in good stead. So I think, given the way the season's gone, these two are pretty evenly matched going into this one, 2-2."

A win for Oxford United would show their Championship intent

After winning promotion through the play-offs last season, not many would have predicted Des Buckingham's team to avoid relegation, but they have already shown that they are more than comfortable in the Championship.

They had a very successful transfer window, and although their away performances have struggled to inspire three points currently, their home form has been electric.

If they continue to win at the Kassam Stadium, they will only push further away from the dropzone, and it becomes a harder place to come.

Saturday will be a tough test for Oxford, but with Stoke still not up to full speed, there is a good opportunity to take another three points at home and edge closer to the play-off places in the early stages of the campaign.