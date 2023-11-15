Highlights Despite recent defeats, Leicester City is still expected to secure a top-two spot in the Championship, according to Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman.

Middlesbrough and Leeds United are considered two of the league's best teams and have the ability to challenge Leicester City.

The current top four in the Championship, including Leicester City, Ipswich, Leeds, and Southampton, are likely to finish in the same order, with the remaining two playoff spots still up for grabs.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has been speaking about Leicester City's latest games against Leeds United and Middlesbrough, which were defeats.

Enzo Maresca's side looked like they were going to stroll the Championship and go straight back up to the Premier League due to the fact they had only lost one league game.

Now after the latest loss against Michael Carrick's side, the Foxes are only top on goal difference with the title fight looking a lot closer than it was going to potentially be.

Are Middlesbrough and Leeds United on par with Leicester City?

Middlesbrough got so close to getting to the Premier League last season after a fantastic revival under Carrick but they started this season in very poor form.

However, they are now back in the hunt for the play-off places and Leeds under Daniel Farke look set to be competing for the automatic promotion places after a fantastic few weeks.

Speaking to Sky Sports Goodman has given them very high praise, he said: "Back-to-back defeats doesn't look good, but actually, if you look at who they've played - Leeds United and Middlesbrough, they're two of the league's best teams.

"They're also two of, I would guess, only four or five teams that have the armoury to cause Leicester City problems.

"It was a good game on Saturday at the Riverside decided by an incredible free-kick by Sam Greenwood. The irony, of course, is that Middlesbrough were furious because they thought they had an advantage but the referee pulled it back for the free-kick. But after they stopped complaining, they smashed it in to win the game 1-0."

Should Leicester City be worried due to the defeats?

Losing to two sides who will be competing with them for promotion will certainly be a wake-up call for Maresca but Goodman still believes they will be comfortable.

He said: "I still think Leicester will get top two despite the two defeats. It's been a great start for Leicester and if you offered them at the start to have an eight-point lead over the team in third after 16 games I think they would have snapped your hands off.

"I don't worry for Leicester City at all, however. I absolutely see them staying in the top two all season long. The Championship is hard to predict and can make you look silly.

"But the top four as it is now, Leicester, Ipswich, Leeds and Southampton is how I expect it will finish. It's just a case of in what order and then who gets the other two play-off places up for grabs."

Going into the festive period the Championship is shaping up to be a very interesting season with the top teams all rather close together and there is a title fight on the cards.