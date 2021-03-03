Sky Sports pundit assesses Darren Moore, Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers situation

Sheffield Wednesday’s appointment of Darren Moore has been a topic of discussion on Sky Sports, with Nottingham Forest defender, Michael Dawson, insisting only time will tell whether it’s the right move.

Moore has become Wednesday’s third permanent manager of the season, following Garry Monk and Tony Pulis.

A point deduction and underwhelming season means that Moore inherits a squad facing relegation in the Championship and needing a fresh lift if they are to survive dropping into League One.

For Moore, there’s added risk in that he’s walked away from a promotion push in League One for this job.

The former West Brom boss was in-charge at Doncaster Rovers and had the Yorkshire side firmly in the mix for play-off football in League One.

Live on Sky Sports, Dawson was quizzed on whether Moore’s decision to move across South Yorkshire was the right one. He responded: “Only time will tell. Leaving Doncaster who are in a good position in League One. Can they get promoted?

“Going to Sheffield Wednesday, a team who are fighting for survival with a big game tonight against Rotherham.

“It’s coming to a point now where there are games they have to win. “Darren Moore has done great at Doncaster, did well at West Brom and now has the opportunity at Sheffield Wednesday to go there and try to achieve survival. “It’s going to be a big ask for them, so only time will tell.”

Moore gets his first taste of life as Wednesday boss tonight when he takes on Rotherham United in the Championship.

That clash between two South Yorkshire rivals has added significance given the fact that both occupy a place in the Championship’s bottom three as things stand.

The Verdict

When Moore took the Wednesday job there was an element of surprise that he was leaving behind a decent opportunity at Doncaster.

However, Sheffield Wednesday are a huge club and if he thinks he’s got a chance of keeping them in the Championship, it’ll be a huge achievement for him.

As Dawson states, though, only time is going to tell whether Moore – and indeed Sheffield Wednesday – have made the right call.

