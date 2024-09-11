Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has been impressed by Sunderland's start to the season in the Championship but he admits there are concerns over whether they will be able to maintain their form after the departure of winger Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town.

It was an incredibly disappointing campaign for Sunderland last term as they finished 16th in the table but they have made an outstanding start to the new season under Regis Le Bris.

Le Bris was named as the Black Cats' new head coach in June after a lengthy search for Michael Beale's permanent replacement that went on for over 120 days, and it was a busy summer at the Stadium of Light as the Frenchman rebuilt his squad, with nine new signings arriving.

Sunderland summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent Simon Moore Coventry City Permanent Blondy Nna Noukeu Stoke City Permanent Chris Mepham Bournemouth Loan Alan Browne Preston North End Permanent Salis Abdul Samed Lens Loan Ian Poveda Leeds United Permanent Wilson Isidor Zenit Saint Petersburg Loan Milan Aleksic FK Radnicki 1923 Permanent Ahmed Abdullahi KAA Gent Permanent

There were also a number of exits, including the likes of Alex Bass, Timothee Pembele, Nectarios Triantis, Pierre Ekwah, Jay Matete, Elliot Embleton and Luis Semedo, but the departure of Clarke, who scored 15 goals in 42 games last season, was undoubtedly the biggest blow as he completed move to Ipswich for an initial fee of £15 million, plus £5 million in potential add-ons.

On the pitch, Sunderland have made their best start to a season in 99 years, and they currently sit top of the Championship table after winning all of their first four games, scoring 10 goals and conceding just once during that time.

Andy Hinchliffe makes Jack Clarke claim amid strong Sunderland start

Hinchcliffe praised Le Bris for the excellent job he has done at Sunderland so far, but he admits there are question marks over whether they can sustain their promotion challenge without Clarke.

When asked on the Sky Sports Championship Catch-up podcast if he is surprised by the Black Cats' impressive start, Hinchcliffe said: "In one aspect, yes, because it's such a young team.

"But in another, if you look at the job Regis Le Bris did at Lorient, he was there for a decade with the young players, took over the first team and had a lot of young players in that first team and did well, even though it didn't work out eventually, so maybe I'm not that surprised.

"That's why he was brought to Sunderland, we know how they operate there.

"They brought him into work with the young players, that's what they're going to do there, play the young players, develop them and possibly sell them on to run the club sustainably as well.

"Yes, they've scored a lot of goals, and that's the main story with them, but it's their balance in terms of their performances.

"You looked at their expected goals against, there's only Leeds United that are better so far in the Championship, so they've got that balance of being hard to break down, they press really well, they're well organised and they're scoring goals.

"What I really like about them is that it's not all about ball retention for Le Bris either, it's not about dominating possession, it's about being effective.

"They play with a lot of width as well with Patrick Roberts and Romaine Mundle, and Eliezer Mayenda's getting games, he's another young player who's going to benefit from playing minutes in the Championship, we've seen him score goals now.

"I just like everything about Sunderland at the start of the season, but the big question is, Jack Clarke has gone, can they sustain it?"

Sunderland supporters should not be concerned about Jack Clarke departure

Hinchcliffe is right that there are doubts over whether Sunderland will be able to maintain their form after Clarke's exit, but supporters should be not be too worried.

As he said, the Black Cats have been effective in every department so far this season, and they are no longer reliant on Clarke in the way they were last term, while they look to have the perfect replacement in Mundle.

Mundle endured a tough start to life on Wearside following his move from Standard Liege in January, but he has stepped up since Clarke's departure, scoring two goals in two games against Burnley and Portsmouth.

Sunderland brought in further attacking reinforcements towards the end of the window in Wilson Isidor, Milan Aleksic, and Ahmed Abdullahi, and while the trio will need time to adapt to the Championship, they are all exciting options for Le Bris to call upon.