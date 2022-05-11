Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe issues prediction for Huddersfield Town’s clash with Luton

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has predicted that Huddersfield Town will beat Luton Town in the play-offs this month.

The Terriers are set to travel to Kenilworth Road on Friday to face the Hatters before hosting Nathan Jones’ side at the John Smith’s Stadium on May 16th.

Huddersfield will be confident in their ability to progress in this competition as they beat Luton 2-0 in the Championship last month.

Goals from Jon Russell and Naby Sarr secured victory for the Terriers who finished third in the Championship standings.

Huddersfield will need to be wary of Luton’s home record as their opponents have won eight games in front of their supporters since the turn of the year.

Having previously secured promotion to the Championship via a trip to Wembley Stadium in 2017, Huddersfield will be determined to replicate this feat under the guidance of head coach Carlos Corberan.

Making reference to the club’s upcoming play-off showdown with Luton, Hinchcliffe has admitted that he believes that the Terriers will emerge victorious.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Hinchcliffe said: “It could come down, as it normally does, to that second leg.

“Again, it might be who is available, key players if they are in the team or not and if they can play over the two games.

“I’m just probably looking maybe at Huddersfield [to progress] but whoever makes it to the final absolutely deserves to be there.

“There’s no luck, no accident that these two sides are in the top-six and it could be extra-time, it could be penalties because it’s so close to call.”

The Verdict

Whereas Huddersfield do have the advantage of playing in front of their fans in the second leg of this fixture, they will need to produce a solid away display on Friday in order to keep their promotion bid on track.

Corberan will be hoping that top-scorer Danny Ward will be firing on all cylinders in this clash.

Ward has managed to find the back of the net on 14 occasions in the second-tier this season whilst he also chipped in with three assists.

Lewis O’Brien’s availability could also be key for Huddersfield as the midfielder missed the club’s clash with Bristol City last weekend due to an issue with his hip and is facing a race to be fit for the club’s trip to Kenilworth Road.